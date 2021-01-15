Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

