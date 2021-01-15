Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in December

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,344. The company has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.42. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
