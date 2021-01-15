Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in December

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,344. The company has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.42. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.