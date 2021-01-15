Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.22

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $264.22 and traded as high as $312.50. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $306.00, with a volume of 306,416 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market cap of £912.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,236 shares of company stock worth $10,137,466.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

