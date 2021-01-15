Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,313,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,271,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00.

YEXT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Yext by 617.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

