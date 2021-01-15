Brokerages Anticipate BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. BG Staffing posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGSF. Roth Capital lifted their target price on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 54,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BG Staffing has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.