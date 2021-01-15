Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.28. BRP reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

