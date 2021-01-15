Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter.

CBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,392. The stock has a market cap of $774.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

