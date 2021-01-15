Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $607.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $594.80 million and the highest is $618.14 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

