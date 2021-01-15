Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SFL by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SFL by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.07 on Friday. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.