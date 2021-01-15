Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $572.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600.90 million and the lowest is $548.25 million. MYR Group reported sales of $571.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

