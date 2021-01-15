Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 42.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

