Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$3.41

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGI. CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

TSE OGI traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.25. 3,743,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,348. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

