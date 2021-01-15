Brokerages Set Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Target Price at $42.51

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:WYND traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.55. 633,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

