Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,562.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

