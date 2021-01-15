Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zumiez Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zumiez by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

