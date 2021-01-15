Brokers Set Expectations for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FR stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

