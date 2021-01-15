Brokers Set Expectations for Sleep Number Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $99.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sleep Number by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

