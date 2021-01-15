Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BIPC stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $4,401,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after buying an additional 1,070,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 145.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 234.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 330,553 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

