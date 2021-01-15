Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 8,920 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 191.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,841,867 shares of company stock valued at $234,245,521. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $59.96 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

