Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,118 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.