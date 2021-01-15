Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

