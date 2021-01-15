Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000.

NYSEARCA GMOM opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

