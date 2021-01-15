Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,049,000 after buying an additional 218,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

