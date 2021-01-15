Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

