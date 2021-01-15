Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

