Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 1,084.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UGE stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $89.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

