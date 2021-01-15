Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

BRTHY stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Brother Industries has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

