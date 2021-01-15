BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
BRP opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.