BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.