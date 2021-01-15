Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $852.70

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $852.70 and traded as high as $876.00. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) shares last traded at $864.00, with a volume of 54,446 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £368.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 852.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 800.69.

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) Company Profile (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

