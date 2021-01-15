Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of BLDR opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

