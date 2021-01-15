Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.
Shares of BLDR opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
