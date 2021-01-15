Cabot Oil & Gas’ (COG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Siebert Williams Shank

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 371,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.