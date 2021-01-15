Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.99

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 41.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Camtek by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

