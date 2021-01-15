Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.