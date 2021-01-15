Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.05.

CM opened at C$113.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$114.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

