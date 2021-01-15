Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,510,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,497,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,553,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,313,000 after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

