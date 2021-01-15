Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $372.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $357.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

