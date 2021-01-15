Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.18.

Shares of CWB opened at C$30.80 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$34.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.62.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

