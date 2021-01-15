Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 175,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,931. Cannabis Suisse has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Cannabis Suisse
