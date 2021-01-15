Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 175,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,931. Cannabis Suisse has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Cannabis Suisse

Cannabis Suisse Corp. operates as a licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils in Switzerland. It offers products under the Alpine Cannabis brand name. The company was formerly known as Geant Corp. and changed its name to Cannabis Suisse Corp.

