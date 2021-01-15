Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.21. 521,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 348,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Canon in the third quarter worth $180,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

