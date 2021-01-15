Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.21. 521,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 348,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Canon in the third quarter worth $180,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
