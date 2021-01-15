Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 3,975 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 7,191,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.