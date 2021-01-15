Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.88. 505,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,361. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $215.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.