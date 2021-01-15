Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 142,767 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,767 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 1.83% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 317,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,222. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

