Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.80

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 1646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

