Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $889,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

