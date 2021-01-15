Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.