Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 3,400 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

