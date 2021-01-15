Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.09. 1,532,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,654. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

