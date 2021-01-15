Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 208,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

