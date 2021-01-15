CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises approximately 2.2% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.83. 854,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $88.48.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,067,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,606 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

