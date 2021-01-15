CareDx, Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CareDx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,872,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $6,160,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 607,987 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 45.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after buying an additional 583,725 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 520,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,658 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

